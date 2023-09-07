Eyal Natan, pillar of Bulgarian-Israeli business channels and former partner of a Moscow spy
The dismantling of a Russian espionage network by the British security services is having a knock-on effect on the other side of Europe.
As the US begins to sanction his close entourage, the businessman and former Bulgarian MP of Turkish descent has quietly put his yacht up for sale in Greece. On account of his alleged involvement in several court cases in Bulgaria, he has been trying to get rid of his many assets as fast as he can.