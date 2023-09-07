EN FR
Neil Bush attracts Bulgarian energy consultants

US businessman Neil Bush.
US businessman Neil Bush. © Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images North America / Getty Images Via AFP
The Bulgarian energy magnate Hristo Kovachki is using his network of consultants to tap into business networks in the US. Those contacts include Neil Bush, a businessman with a track record of building energy cooperation deals with Chinese groups. [...]
Published on 07/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

