EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
KUWAIT UNITED STATES

US case to seize ex-Kuwaiti defence minister's Beverly Hills assets lags over deposition site

Kuwait's former defense minister Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah.
Kuwait's former defense minister Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah. © Stringer/Kuwaiti Defence Ministry/AFP
Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah allegedly plundered Kuwaiti state money and transferred it to secret accounts established by his business partner, Victorino Noval. The Justice Department wants to seize $100 million of property the two men jointly acquired before they went to war. [...]
Published on 29/08/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  US case to seize ex-Kuwaiti defence minister's Beverly Hills assets lags over deposition site 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!