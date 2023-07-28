Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE SYRIA UNITED STATES

Lafarge targeted by new lawsuit in the US from families of Islamic State victims

The families of 15 US citizens who were victims of the Islamic State have filed a complaint against the French cement company Lafarge, which admitted to helping fund the terrorist organisation in Syria from 2013 to 2014. Having made some of its payments in dollars, the group can stand trial in New York courts. [...]
Published on 28/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 04/08/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 04/08/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Lafarge targeted by new lawsuit in the US from families of Islamic State victims 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!