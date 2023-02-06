Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE IRAQ

Intelligence central to strategic partnership between Paris and Baghdad

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani welcomed at the Elysée by Emmanuel Macron, 26 January 2023.
Mohammed Shia al-Sudani welcomed at the Elysée by Emmanuel Macron, 26 January 2023. © Christophe Archambault/Pool
All aspects of intelligence, from military and strategic intelligence to counterterrorism, are included in an ambitious Franco-Iraqi partnership signed on 26 January during Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani's visit to Paris. [...] (317 words)
Issue dated 06/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

