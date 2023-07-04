Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED KINGDOM

Amid budget cuts, JS Held reshapes investigation department

Layoffs have led to tensions at the London office of JS Held, which recently acquired the corporate intelligence firm GPW. [...] (245 words)
Published on 04/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT

Corporate Intelligence

