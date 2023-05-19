Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES YEMEN

Yemen's increasingly confident pro-Emirati STC launches influence campaign in Washington

Saudi Arabia has been lobbying in Washington to promote its vision for Yemen for a while. Now, the Southern Transitional Council, which has a growing footprint on the ground and a stronger presence in Yemen's legitimate governing entities, is also looking to ensure its voice is heard during the US-sponsored peace negotiations. [...] (422 words)
Published on 19/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

