Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
TURKEY UNITED STATES

Lobbying firm Straife comes to Turkey's rescue in dealings with US Treasury

Increasingly concerned about being sanctioned by the US over their alleged links with Russian industry, Turkish companies have hired the services of the lobbying firm Straife, which employs former US intelligence veterans. [...] (273 words)
Issue dated 09/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Lobbying firm Straife comes to Turkey's rescue in dealings with US Treasury 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!