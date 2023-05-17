Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES

Sparks fly between corporate intel stars Fusion GPS and Guidepost in US tech investor case

A case brought by US tech investor Shervin Pishevar to uncover the author of a forged police report that accused him of rape has unleashed a courtroom battle between two corporate intelligence firms FusionGPS and Guidepost, Pishevar's client. [...] (1118 words)
Published on 17/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 5 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

