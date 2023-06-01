Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES

Leading private investigators Fusion and Guidepost clash over role of journalist-consultant in Pishevar affair

Investor Shervin Pishevar, October 2017.
Investor Shervin Pishevar, October 2017. © Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
Pishevar filed suit against Fusion, alleging it obtained a bogus document and gave it to a journalist. Fusion denied that and lashed out at the tech investor's investigative firm, Guidepost Solutions. A Washington judge will soon decide who will be compelled to disclose what they know. [...] (964 words)
Published on 01/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 4 minutes

