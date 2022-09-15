Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE

After a recent period of upheaval, Erys is set to be reappointed to Noumea

France's Erys Group, which got rid of its chief executive in late July, is making a strong bid for new security contracts in New Caledonia. [...] (316 words)
Issue dated 15/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  After a recent period of upheaval, Erys is set to be reappointed to Noumea 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!