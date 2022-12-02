Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
IRAQ UNITED STATES

Garda's alleged methods to land State Department security contract in Iraq challenged in court by SOC LLC

SOC has accused two former executives of supplying confidential company information to help rival Garda win strategic contracts to protect US diplomatic facilities in Iraq earlier this year. [...] (246 words)
Issue dated 02/12/2022

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Garda's alleged methods to land State Department security contract in Iraq challenged in court by SOC LLC 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!