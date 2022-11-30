Francis Maude joins Big Four and Kroll on team advising Irish government
On more familiar terrain in the Gulf, the consulting firm FMA, a haunt of Conservative ex-politicians, is heading to Ireland to provide expertise on investments. [...]
Read this article here:
The creation of a new group affiliated with the Conservatives, the Conservative Friends of Middle East and North Africa, aims to be a competitor to the historic Conservative Middle East Council, which is under scrutiny by Arab embassies because of its potential ties to Iran. [...]