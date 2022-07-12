Your account has been succesfully created.
IRAQ

Sirwan Barzani and his telephone operator Korek have applied to a US court for discovery

Sirwan Barzani, owner of the operator Korek.
Sirwan Barzani, owner of the operator Korek. © Christophe Petit Tesson/MaxPPP
Developments in the legal dispute between Korek, the telephone operator controlled by the Kurdish Barzani clan, and Iraq Telecom, have pushed the Kurdish party to seek to strengthen its case. It has lodged a discovery application with a US court in an attempt to access documents held by law firm Dechert. [...] (376 words)
Issue dated 12/07/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
