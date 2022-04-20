Kazakhtelecom symbolises Nazarbayev clan sleaze
The recent arrest of ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev's nephew has put the spotlight on the former ruling family's hold over Kazakhstan's telecommunications sector. [...]
The intelligence officer, who is as close to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as his predecessor was to Nursultan Nazarbayev, is starting his role as the new interior intelligence chief with the hefty task of staffing the country's security services with agents closer to the current executive. [...]
The unrest in early January could push Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's government to tighten its surveillance of foreign networks in Kazakhstan. The Biden administration has its own watch in the country, run in large part through NGOs and dissidents close to the fallen oligarch Mukhtar Ablyazov. [...]
The man behind two exclusive London clubs for energy industry players, Turkish consultant and businessman Mehmet Ogutçu, works for Western investors interested in the sector in Kazakhstan and other parts of Central Asia. [...]