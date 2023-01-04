Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Amanat Publishing, the mysterious company promoting jailed former Kazakh spymaster Massimov

Karim Massimov, former chairman of the National Security Council of Kazakhstan. © Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Washington-based Amanat Publishing House, run by a Ukrainian native, has a catalogue featuring only three books, two written by former Kazakhstan head of security Karim Massimov and one by his father. A bevy of political operators and business officials who had interests in Kazakhstan when Massimov held power have helped market these books. [...] (847 words)
Issue dated 04/01/2023 Reading time 4 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

