Ex-Kroll bureau chief Richard Dailly still believes in Hong Kong's private investigation market
Despite the pressure from Beijing, Hong Kong continues to attract private investigation firms. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
Since entering the world of mining and oil, Anthony St John, Baron St John of Bletso, has moved on from his time with 17 Arm Recovery, the low-profile UAE-based intelligence firm run by Russian aficionado Patrick Meade, Earl of Clanwilliam. [...]
Obliged to find new revenue streams in these belt-tightening times, growing numbers of hedge funds are financing lawsuits in the hope of sharing in the potential winnings. The cases range from complex arbitration battles to acrimonious divorces and the decision [. [...]