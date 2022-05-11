Corporate intelligence firms face succession choices
Founders and managers looking to protect their corporate intelligence firms' futures essentially only have two quite different routes open to them. [...]
Political interpersonal skills, cultural experiences, economic arguments and financial ambitions: of all the Russian oligarchs who once settled in France, Oleg Deripaska was the one who had the sharpest strategy of establishing themselves in Paris. [...]
