UNITED KINGDOM

KPMG to help MoD's Digital Foundry develop ad hoc cyber-intelligence sensors

The British defence ministry has hired KPMG to help it launch a defence artificial intelligence centre within its Digital Foundry, a new laboratory aimed at leveraging British digital defence data to fill in gaps in defence intelligence gathering capacities. [...] (268 words)
Surveillance & Interception
