Ron Wahid's Arcanum Global Intelligence has finally paid out to the law firm Mishcon de Reya, after several years of legal wrangling. The corporate intelligence firm, which is feeling the pinch financially, continues to work for the Russian-origin British businesswoman Tatiana Golovina against Oleg Deripaska. [...]
After having served as the high profile chairman and chief executive of BAE Systems from 1998 to 2004, Richard "Dick" Evans has been putting his talents to use in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan. President Nursultan Nazarbayev recruited him in October 2006 to run the country's sovereign fund, Samruk. [...]