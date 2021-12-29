Your account has been succesfully created.
KAZAKHSTAN

Ex-president Nazarbayev's grandson Aliyev Junior forges stature as future magnate

Modelling himself on both ex-Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev and his father, the former spymaster turned opponent Rakhat Aliyev, rising business mogul Nurali Aliyev has spun an impressive network over the course of his political and financial career, ranging from Nursultan to London, and from Elon Musk to the Al-Nahyans. [...] (801 words)
Issue dated 29/12/2021 Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Ex-president Nazarbayev's grandson Aliyev Junior forges stature as future magnate 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!