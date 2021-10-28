Your account has been succesfully created.
MOLDOVA RUSSIA

New Russian-Moldovan employers' organisation hires Moldova's ex-president Dodon

Former president of Moldova, Igor Dodon.
Former president of Moldova, Igor Dodon. © Dumitru Doru/Efe/Newscom/MaxPPP
Russian business diplomacy has a new asset in Moldova in ex-president Igor Dodon, bolstering the influence it already has through Boris Titov's dynasty and the soft-power institution Rossotrudnichestvo. [...] (374 words)
Issue dated 28/10/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence
