Kazakh mining magnate's consultants battle it out in London court

The last thing a secretive business magnate wants is for their consultants' quarrels to end up in court, and Kazakhstan's Aman Kozhabayev is no exception. [...] (508 words)
Issue dated 21/10/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Corporate Intelligence
