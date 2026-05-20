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France, Taiwan
French foreign ministry's Asia director in secret Taipei visit

By Jérémy André
Reading time 3 minutes
French ministry of foreign affairs' Asia and Oceania director Benoît Guidée, in Suzhou, China, on 14 October 2021.
French ministry of foreign affairs' Asia and Oceania director Benoît Guidée, in Suzhou, China, on 14 October 2021. © Cynthia Lee/Alamy banque d'images

Despite not having official diplomatic relations, Taipei and Paris have been fostering a "strategic dialogue" through a series of visits, most recently with a trip to Taipei by the top French diplomat for the Asia-Pacific region.

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