France, Taiwan

French ministry of foreign affairs' Asia and Oceania director Benoît Guidée, in Suzhou, China, on 14 October 2021. © Cynthia Lee/Alamy banque d'images

Despite not having official diplomatic relations, Taipei and Paris have been fostering a "strategic dialogue" through a series of visits, most recently with a trip to Taipei by the top French diplomat for the Asia-Pacific region.

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