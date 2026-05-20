Despite not having official diplomatic relations, Taipei and Paris have been fostering a "strategic dialogue" through a series of visits, most recently with a trip to Taipei by the top French diplomat for the Asia-Pacific region.
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China, Taiwan
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China, France, Taiwan
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China, France
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Europe, France, Taiwan
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France, Vietnam
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