After months of bitter wrangling, the island's two main political parties are set to gather in secret on 20 April in an attempt to reach a compromise on a defence budget deemed crucial and demanded by Washington ahead of Donald Trump's visit to China.
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Spotlight | China, Taiwan, United States
In Taipei's race to Washington, pro-Beijing opposition edging out President Lai
The Kuomintang leader, who has just returned from a trip to China, has bypassed Taiwanese diplomatic channels to finalise plans for a June visit to the United States. Meanwhile, President William Lai has met with refusals and silence from the White House in response to his own request for a US trip.
France, Taiwan
French foreign ministry's Asia director in secret Taipei visit
Despite not having official diplomatic relations, Taipei and Paris have been fostering a "strategic dialogue" through a series of visits, most recently with a trip to Taipei by the top French diplomat for the Asia-Pacific region.
China, Japan, Taiwan, United States
Beijing restricts US air patrols in South China Sea in midst of Iran conflict
The People's Liberation Army's imposition of no-fly zones in the East China Sea for 40 days, from April to early May, without explanation, has baffled experts. The move was a strategic ploy on Beijing's part but it also targeted US drone and PA-8 patrols from Okinawa island and the Philippines.
Spotlight | Taiwan, Ukraine
Taipei reroutes through Eastern Europe to penetrate drone market in Kyiv
Taiwan is very keen to collaborate with Ukraine on military drones. But, in order to get around Chinese restrictions, Taipei and Kyiv trade through Poland and the Czech Republic. An upcoming Taiwanese government-backed report has highlighted the extent of this trade and how it could be speeded up.
China, Taiwan, United States
KMT leader Cheng Li-wun gambles on meetings with Xi and Trump
Taiwan's opposition leader is lobbying hard to meet Xi Jinping before Donald Trump's state visit to Beijing in April. Fearing that an agreement on the island will be sealed without her party, Cheng Li-wun is active on all fronts to persuade Beijing and Washington of the KMT's pivotal role in the negotiations.
Spotlight | China, Taiwan
President Lai Ching-te frets over China's use of triads to spy on Taiwan
The trials of spies who targeted the Taiwanese president and his adviser Joseph Wu exposed glaring security flaws at the heart of Taiwanese power, including mafia infiltration and lax background checks on key personnel.