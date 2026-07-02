Bangladesh, Myanmar

Bangladesh, China, India and the Burmese opposition are all courting ethnic militia chief Twan Mrat Naing, whose army is fighting the ruling junta in Arakan State. These parties each have a stake in this region in western Myanmar and are seeking to cover their backs as the fate of state's city of Sittwe, under attack from the Arakan Army, remains uncertain.
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Myanmar
Resistance unites under new national council in face of boldened junta
With post-election political maneuvering in full swing, the Burmese resistance is poised to announce the creation of a unified national council. The new body is set to take precedence over the exiled unity government NUG and will place influential ethnic groups in charge of military affairs.
Spotlight | Myanmar
Myanmar resistance spies sniff out junta arms factories
Myanmar rebels have set up a network to monitor the relocation of arms factories supplying the military and Russia. Their current priority is to identify where a new Russian weapons facility will be built.
China, Myanmar
Chinese spies and military moving into Myanmar's Rakhine State
Despite Myanmar's ongoing civil war, Rohingya refugees are starting to return to Rakhine State from crowded camps in Bangladesh. China's Ministry of State Security and the People's Liberation Army appear to be orchestrating the final stage of a plan to secure the CCP's vital Indian Ocean interests.