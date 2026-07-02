Bangladesh, Myanmar

Arakan Army chief Twan Mrat Naing in Panghsang, Myanmar, on 17 April 2019. © Lynn Bo Bo/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP

Bangladesh, China, India and the Burmese opposition are all courting ethnic militia chief Twan Mrat Naing, whose army is fighting the ruling junta in Arakan State. These parties each have a stake in this region in western Myanmar and are seeking to cover their backs as the fate of state's city of Sittwe, under attack from the Arakan Army, remains uncertain.

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