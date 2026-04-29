Sources on Japan's Okinawa island, which hosts numerous US military bases, reported to the Japanese agency responsible for countering foreign interference that in late 2025, pseudo-academic activity in China related to "Ryukyu studies" increased, with the aim of promoting a pro-independence narrative.
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China, Netherlands
Chinese chipmaker approaches investigators ahead of multi-billion-dollar claim against Netherlands
After its ownership of semi-conductor firm Nexperia was suspended by the Hague in September, Jiaxing-headquartered Wingtech Technology has retained Hong Kong legal counsel and sought asset tracers to identify the country's most exposed overseas holdings.
China, Japan, Taiwan, United States
Beijing restricts US air patrols in South China Sea in midst of Iran conflict
The People's Liberation Army's imposition of no-fly zones in the East China Sea for 40 days, from April to early May, without explanation, has baffled experts. The move was a strategic ploy on Beijing's part but it also targeted US drone and PA-8 patrols from Okinawa island and the Philippines.
The Agencies' Gazette
Rosfinmonitoring, France's GIC, Yellow Sea propaganda, US energy intel
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
RussiaEx-KGB and Rosfinmonitoring's mandate extended
FranceComputer data collection technique boom
ChinaDalian Maritime University ramps up propaganda
USDepartment of Energy's intel boosted
China, Europe
How the CCP hopes to use research to reshape the debate in Europe
Xi Jinping wants to soften Europe's critical stance and re-establish channels of influence as well as economic and political exchange. A new research-based initiative seeks to promote a narrative favouring Europe's independence from the US, whilst maintaining China's market access and reducing strategic tensions.
China, United States
China cooks up token concessions for Trump summit
Xi Jinping is readying a slew of economic and diplomatic concessions for the US president's visit: big gas and soya purchases, easing of travel restrictions and even a potential Boeing order. At the same time, the Chinese leader wants to keep strategic control of the North Korea and Taiwan issues.
Spotlight | China
New purges prompt speculation over minister of public security's withdrawal
New probes into the People's Liberation Army, Rocket Force, United Front and security services have reignited persistent rumours surrounding Wang Xiaohong's near absence from public life.
China, South Korea, United States
Lee Jae-myung's delicate balancing act to keep Beijing and Washington on side
Seoul is trying to preserve its relations with Beijing whilst keeping close to Washington. Meanwhile, the prospect of Moscow playing a mediating role in the Taiwan issue has reduced China's room for manoeuvre. South Korea's diplomatic skill is further complicating matters for Xi Jinping, who is eager to maintain the upper hand.