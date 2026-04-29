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Next issue: 17 August 2026

China, Japan
Tokyo warns of Chinese interference aimed at promoting Okinawa's independence

LogoSubscribers only By Jérémy André
2 min read Lire en français
The Japanese and Okinawa prefecture flags.
The Japanese and Okinawa prefecture flags. © inhee Lee/NurPhoto via AFP

Sources on Japan's Okinawa island, which hosts numerous US military bases, reported to the Japanese agency responsible for countering foreign interference that in late 2025, pseudo-academic activity in China related to "Ryukyu studies" increased, with the aim of promoting a pro-independence narrative.

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The former High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt who resigned on 11 May 2026.
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US President Donald Trump greets the US ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, during a ceremony marking Greek Independence Day in Washington, on 26 March 2026.
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The US Department of State building in Washington.
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