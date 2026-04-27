Thailand, Vietnam

US metrology, electronics and cyber giant Keysight has a vast sales network, from Indonesia and Vietnam to Thailand and South Korea. Thanks to this presence, it can sell to key strategic partners in both the civilian and military sectors.
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Vietnam
Hanoi's electronic warfare capabilities proving heavily reliant on Western tech
Intelligence Online's analysis of procurement orders placed over the past year reveals the Vietnamese People's Army's heavy reliance on Western technology in the field of electronic warfare.
Cambodia, United States
American diplomats mobilise as Phnom Penh prepares new cyber laws
Cambodia has recently proposed a slate of new legislation in the domains of cyber regulation and data protection. Western embassies are taking a particular interest, given the implications for their firms and the potential to further distance the country from Chinese influence.
Poland, Vietnam
Vietnamese air force still relying on Kyiv and Warsaw for spare parts
Customs documents for 2025 highlight the vulnerability of the Vietnamese People's Army due to its dependence on spare parts from Poland and Ukraine for retrofitting its Soviet-era defence equipment.
Cambodia, Thailand
Border conflict generates business and secret partnerships in Bangkok and Phnom Penh
The resumption of border hostilities on 10 November after a Cambodian mine wounded a Thai soldier provided a boost for the defence exhibition in Bangkok. China and Vietnam are meanwhile providing equipment and services to Cambodia.
Thailand
Bangkok to have its first electronic intelligence system in 2027
Germany's Rohde & Schwarz has inked a deal to provide electronic warfare equipment to the Thai military, despite concerns in Berlin about technology exports to the country.