Thailand, Vietnam

A stand belonging to the American company Keysight at the electronics manufacturing trade fair in Munich on 17 November 2023. © Manfred Segerer/Imago/Reuters

US metrology, electronics and cyber giant Keysight has a vast sales network, from Indonesia and Vietnam to Thailand and South Korea. Thanks to this presence, it can sell to key strategic partners in both the civilian and military sectors.

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