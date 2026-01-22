A wave of 17 arrests coordinated by China's Ministry of Public Security heralds a profound restructuring of the Central Military Commission as Xi Jinping further consolidates his grip on the People's Liberation Army.
Read also
China
In PLA purges, Xi Jinping 'spares' three of his close associates
At the height of an unprecedented cull within the People's Liberation Army, more is learned from looking at the purge's survivors than its victims. Although Zhang Youxia, Liu Zhenli and Zhong Shaojun have avoided prison, they have not been cleared of wrongdoing or reinstated.
Spotlight | China
Beijing starts recomposing Central Military Commission
Reduced by purges to just two members, the supreme body of the People's Liberation Army is to be reconstituted before the army's centenary in 2027. The party leadership wants to dispel the image of a military institution mired in speculation and to demonstrate that the purge remains on course.
Spotlight | China
Xi Jinping's secret meeting to ‘crush the termites' in the military
Frustrated by what he sees as insufficient results from the anti-corruption campaign within the People's Liberation Army, the Chinese president summoned the sole surviving member of the Central Military Commission to urge him to get the job done.
Deep Dive | China
Disappearances, restructuring and intimidation: China's anti-corruption crackdown is cranked up
The anti-corruption drive launched nearly 15 years ago has entered a new phase: it is now being extended to the intelligence services, with forced resignations, curtailed operations and budgetary cuts.
Deep Dive | China
Xi Jinping faced with former leaders
Former leaders publicly resurfacing, targeted purges and behind-the-scenes manoeuvring: this is how the actions of figures like Wen Jiabao, Hu Jintao and Zhu Rongji are shaping the dynamics of succession and power in the run-up to the 2027 CCP Congress.
Spotlight | China
New purges prompt speculation over minister of public security's withdrawal
New probes into the People's Liberation Army, Rocket Force, United Front and security services have reignited persistent rumours surrounding Wang Xiaohong's near absence from public life.
China, France
Paris kicks off preparations for increasingly strategic biannual Pacific naval meet
The preparatory meeting for the 20th Western Pacific Naval Symposium to be held in November in Tahiti will launch on 24 March. This year, Paris is chairing the major biannual forum which, once a purely formal affair, has taken on a more strategic dimension under Beijing's influence since the last edition in Qingdao.
China
Beijing's Fujian aircraft carrier and its catapult far from fully operational
Despite Beijing's promising announcements, images of China's third aircraft carrier have left military analysts sceptical. Several technical details suggest that the equipment designed to launch and recover the carrier's aircraft has not been tested extensively.
China
Xi's military purge extends to expat families
The story behind China's latest purge (2/2) – The turmoil within the Central Military Commission is the result of a long-term political strategy. The accompanying anti-corruption campaign against those whose families live abroad is beginning to have a serious impact on the People's Liberation Army.
Spotlight | China
Why Xi Jinping's upheaval within the Chinese military is just the beginning
The story behind China's latest purge (1/2) – The turmoil sweeping the Central Military Commission is no surprise move, but rather the result of a long-term political strategy. Xi Jinping is consolidating control of the military by neutralising faction leaders and using anti-corruption as a tool.
China, Europe
Global Times conducts charm offensive in Paris and Brussels
A delegation of three journalists from the Global Times, a newspaper close to the Chinese Communist Party, visited Belgium at the end of January, staying in Brussels and Bruges before travelling on to Paris.
The Agencies' Gazette
Ex-DGSI exec to publish book, French court warning for DGSE, Chinese reinforcements in Pakistan
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceDisgraced former DGSI executive to publish book on wiretapping
FranceFrench courts rap DGSE's knuckles
China/PakistanThousands of PLA reinforcements reportedly deployed to Gilgit-Baltistan
Spotlight | China
Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign: a double-edged sword at the heart of the war of succession
Behind China's renewed anti-corruption campaign lies a fierce power struggle at the top of the Party, where political purges entwine with the delicate issue of the president's succession.
Spymaster | China
Xu Youming, the military intelligence chief who survives purges
As purges decimate China's military leadership, the head of military intelligence Xu Youming is weathering the storm. The quintessential shadow technocrat, who is unfailingly loyal, is Xi Jinping's indispensable eye on Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific.
China
China's Central Military Commission gets complete overhaul
The first post-plenum propaganda meeting convened last week by the new vice-chairmen of the commission reveals a landscape undergoing a complete overhaul: ongoing purges, frozen appointments and an internal power struggle in which Xi Jinping remains the silent arbiter.
Deep Dive | China
PLA purges hamper Beijing's strategy on Taiwan
Xi Jinping's military purges, part 4/5 – With a new wave of purges targeting factions close to the president, Intelligence Online has conducted a months-long investigation into the vast anti-corruption campaign sweeping the country's military.
Deep Dive | China
Xi loyalists also caught up in China military restructuring
Xi Jinping's military purges, part 3/5 – With a new wave of purges targeting factions close to the president, Intelligence Online has conducted a months-long investigation into the vast anti-corruption campaign sweeping the country's military.
China
Xi Jinping buoys security with new right-hand man Wang Xiaohong
Wang Xiaohong, 64, is expected to play a key role in the next government. The Fuzhou official, the only spymaster to have survived the president's anti-corruption campaign purge, will help Xi Jinping tighten his control over the Gonganbu.
China
J-20 designer star guest at new Beijing military think-tank
A think-tank established by the Central Military Commission (CMC) on November 25 flexed its muscle at its inaugural session. While [...]