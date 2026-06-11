Sar Sokha has hired two law firms to help him avoid being sanctioned, as Washington looks to crack down on Chinese organised crime.
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Cambodia, Netherlands
Phnom Penh seeks Dutch solution for secure communication needs
Amid ongoing tensions with its Thai neighbour, Cambodia is increasingly worried about cyber-espionage and intercepted communications. A Dutch cybersecurity specialist is in talks with the defence ministry to provide a solution.
Cambodia, United States
American diplomats mobilise as Phnom Penh prepares new cyber laws
Cambodia has recently proposed a slate of new legislation in the domains of cyber regulation and data protection. Western embassies are taking a particular interest, given the implications for their firms and the potential to further distance the country from Chinese influence.
Cambodia
Cambodian diplomacy caught in US-China vice
Beijing has been upping the pressure on Cambodia's foreign minister in the wake of Phnom Penh's rapprochement with Washington. The Southeast Asian nation is hoping trade talks will appease its larger neighbour.
Cambodia, Thailand
Border conflict generates business and secret partnerships in Bangkok and Phnom Penh
The resumption of border hostilities on 10 November after a Cambodian mine wounded a Thai soldier provided a boost for the defence exhibition in Bangkok. China and Vietnam are meanwhile providing equipment and services to Cambodia.
China, France
Vatradecoin, the massive scam that reveals how active Chinese mafias are in France
Around 50 people in France have been collectively defrauded of more than €2.6m via a sophisticated online scam set up by Asian triads. Intelligence Online reveals the workings of an increasingly widespread phenomenon that has French intelligence on the alert.
Cambodia, China
Prince Holding Group spearheads Chinese business influence in Cambodia
Chinese influence is growing in Cambodia, thanks in no small part to Prince Holding Group, headed by its mysterious founder-president, 35-year-old Chen Zhi.