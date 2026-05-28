Poland, Ukraine

Poland's Formoza naval commandos have recently stepped up their transition to drone warfare. This includes training in FPV drones and operations from assault boats, as Warsaw brings combat methods developed by Ukrainian units in the Black Sea to the Baltic.
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Africa, UAE, Ukraine
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Spotlight | France, Ukraine
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Spotlight | Russia, Ukraine
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