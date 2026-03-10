France, United States

French admiral Pierre Vandier, who has held the title of Supreme Allied Commander Transformation at NATO since 2024, has seen his mandate extended by one year, until 2027.
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France, Poland
French consulting firm Iron Bridge looks to the East
Iron Bridge, launched just six months ago by the founders of Euro Créative think tank, is exploring opportunities in Central and Eastern Europe with a view to reviving Paris's connections in the region.
United States
Washington strengthens its Arctic surveillance system
The polar region is absent from the White House's national security strategy, but it has not been ignored by Congress, which is beginning to ramp up US capabilities in response to Russian and Chinese manoeuvres.
Russia, United States
Sabotage and sanctions: Russian spies back in the spotlight at US Congress
The Kremlin's stepping up of clandestine operations in Europe has not gone unnoticed in Washington. A reassessment of the threat posed by Russian intelligence services and the effectiveness of sanctions is being considered.
France, Ukraine
Alta Ares begins mass production of interceptor drones in France
French defence company Alta Ares is set to launch large-scale production of a VTOL interceptor drone on 30 October. It is one of two new models designed to counter Russian drones and destined to reinforce defences on NATO's eastern flank.
China, France
France's Florian Philippot the odd darling of Chinese propaganda network
A forthcoming report by IRSEM researcher Paul Charon deciphers an ecosystem of fake websites set up by two Chinese propaganda agents. They repeatedly promote Florian Philippot, an ex-MEP and former vice-president of France's National Front.
France
French former NATO commander joins military AI start-up Alta Ares
General Philippe Lavigne has joined young French firm Alta Ares to develop its business within NATO. In particular, Lavigne will be promoting the company's Shahed-136 artificial intelligence system for drone detection. A strategic tool at a time when both Kyiv's and Tel Aviv's respective anti-aircraft defences have been overwhelmed by massive attacks by these aircraft.