Across the globe, spies love to gather in inconspicuous dens to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online visits the Barman Dictat and its hidden speakeasy, a hub for foreign volunteers fighting in Ukraine and intelligence agents.
Terminal Autonomy, a start-up providing kamikaze drones to the Ukrainian military, is sending representatives to Paris next week to present its models. Behind in the field, the French armed forces are urgently exploring the Ukraine battleground in an attempt to catch up.
Russia has begun using new Zala Lancet and Orlan-30 drones with unprecedented jamming and interception capabilities on the Ukraine front. The engineers of Kyiv's Technology Center Nova are working to unlock the devices' secrets.
In an attempt to stop the production of strategic fuels used by Russian missiles, the GUR's engineers have developed a new type of drone.
Ukrainian domestic intelligence is mounting complex operations with its new Morok kamikaze drones to strike at, and hopefully paralyse, the infrastructure of Russia's military-industrial complex.