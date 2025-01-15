00 days
France, Ukraine
France runs secret special forces drill in event of deployment to Ukraine

The French special forces conducted a top secret exercise late last year in preparation of a potential intervention in Ukraine. Intelligence Online was able to gather details of the commando units, spy satellites, drone pilots and cyber fighters involved in the manoeuvre, which also showed up areas in which the French military is lacking. [...]
Grégory Priolon

