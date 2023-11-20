Your account has been succesfully created.
Israel
Israeli cyber providers called to assist intelligence services

Since Hamas's 7 October attack on Israel, Unit 8200 has been closing ranks with ex-officers, who are now heavyweights in the country's cyber intelligence sector. The goal is to bolster Israel's technical intelligence capacities and to understand why the intelligence community failed to predict the attack. [...]
Published on 20.11.2023 at 05:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

