Iran, Russia
Tehran rearms in Moscow
Against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war, Iranian diplomats hope to place several orders in the Russian capital, especially for anti-tank and anti-ship missiles.
The Israeli cyber-intelligence firm NSO Group recently won a contract with Chadian intelligence. But it is also eager to maintain links beetween Chad and Mossad.
Shin Bet director Ronen Bar leads a service that has shown serious failings, and is facing a prime minister he loathes. He has considered resigning more than once, but this time his departure seems inevitable.
Media reports suggesting that Iran was involved in Hamas's attack on Israel on 7 October caused a stir among Western diplomatic services, who feared the conflict could turn into a regional war. Here is what happened in Paris and Washington.
The Hamas attack on 7 October and its repercussions will have a bearing on heated debate in the US about reauthorising interceptions, initially conceived as a weapon in the fight against terrorism.
The success of the Hamas attack on Israel from Gaza on 7 October will have far-reaching consequences for the Israeli model of integrated security, but also for confidence in the country's surveillance technologies, both domestically and for export.
The Israeli prime minister no longer seems in control of far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's conduct, and has decided to distance him from the Israeli Defense Force's new military operation in the Gaza Strip. That has meant overriding Israel's traditional decision-making process.