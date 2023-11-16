Read this article here:
Read this article here:
Bulgarian former banker Tsvetan Vassilev, exiled in Belgrade, is actively lobbying in Washington against his powerful opponents in Sofia. US consulting firms and an Austria-based consultant are helping him.
The close friendship between Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed ben Zayed Al Nahyan ("MBZ") and Bahrain's Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa has brought a number of leading Israeli cyber firms to Manama, just as the leading British cyber advisers are leaving.
Hired by the Singapore-based fund EuroFin Asia, Kroll's team of investigators is looking into the South African financier Terry Rosenberg's evaporated millions.
With the help of the US subsidiary of Australian firm CT Group, founded by Australian conservatives Mark Textor and Sir Lynton Crosby, Saad Hariri's older brother and political rival is trying to make an impression in Washingon as well as shine more brightly in Beirut.