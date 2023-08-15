In Moscow and Crimea, Ukrainian saboteurs are a thorn in the FSB's side
Blamed by Washington in the assassination of Darya Dugina, and by Moscow in the Kerch Bridge attack, Ukraine's covert units have never attracted so much public attention.
As Russian intelligence battens down the hatches on who can provide cybersecurity services, some agencies, starting with the FSO's interceptions department, continue to outsource tasks to trusted private partners such as Security Vision's subsidiaries Intellectual Security and Trimeter.