Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
CHINA DRC

Wuhan's drone academy serves as international training platform for Beijing's military drones

The military academy's training teams now constitute a key component of Beijing's drone export contracts, particularly in countries with no existing expertise. [...]
Published on 13/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Bayraktar TB2 drone exhibited at Saha Expo 2021 in Istanbul. © Twitter @BaykarTech
Spotlight
TURKEY UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 07/12/2021

Baykar drones at heart of Turkish-Emirati reconciliation 

Turkey and the UAE are committed to normalising their relations and hope to see a fruitful economic relationship emerge based on defence investments. All this depends, however, on the two countries being able to take the sting out of certain sticking points, not least the matter of Mohamed Dahlan, protected by Abu Dhabi and targeted by Ankara.
On our other sites
CASC Rainbow CH-4, an unmanned aerial vehicle in Zhuhai, China, 8 November 2022. © Miyuki Yoshioka/Yomiuri/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP
Africa Intelligence 21/02/2023

Kinshasa calls on armed Chinese drones and Foreign Legion vet to take on M23 rebels 

The Congolese army is struggling to contain the M23 rebel group. In seeking to reverse the balance of power, Kinshasa has bought military drones from China and hired private Romanian soldiers operating under the command of a French Foreign Legion veteran.

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Wuhan's drone academy serves as international training platform for Beijing's military drones 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!