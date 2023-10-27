Your account has been succesfully created.
General Atomics lobbyist Liz Williams has close contacts in congress

The drone maker is a major donor to Jeff Duncan, whose wife recently filed for divorce over his affair with company lobbyist Liz Williams. The company also financed a former member of congress convicted for corruption - who Williams was also romantically involved with, sources tell Intelligence Online. [...]
Published on 27.10.2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 4 minutes

