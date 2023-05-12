Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED STATES

DARPA looks for vulnerabilities in cyber-physical systems

The US Department of Defense's latest obsession, cyber-physical systems, contain physical components and cyber elements whose vulnerabilities could impact the physical world. Under its Faithful Integrated Reverse-Engineering and Exploitation programme, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is looking for tools able to secure those types of systems. [...] (277 words)
Published on 12/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  DARPA looks for vulnerabilities in cyber-physical systems 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!