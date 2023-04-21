Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE

French OSINT touts GDPR compliance to rival growing US competition

As foreign open source intelligence providers for governments take hold in the European market, French specialists in the field are flagging concerns about those companies not being bound by EU data protection laws, even as French operators turn to Israeli providers. [...] (349 words)
Published on 21/04/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  French OSINT touts GDPR compliance to rival growing US competition 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!