Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
CYPRUS UNITED KINGDOM

Cypriot firm TRG sets sights on London

TRG, a data analysis firm based in Cyprus and well-known in Latin America, is making baby steps to enter the European market, starting with hiring UK natives. [...] (189 words)
Issue dated 07/03/2023

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Cypriot firm TRG sets sights on London 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!