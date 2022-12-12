Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

Key French cyber entrepreneur, Erwan Keraudy taking a more hands-off management role at CyberAngel

Erwan Keraudy is a key relay for French business diplomacy in the US. But the director and founder of cybersecurity company, CybelAngel, is leaving the day-to-day management of the company to his number two, Gregory Faitas. [...] (361 words)
Issue dated 12/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

