Intelligence Online
GERMANY UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Veterans of Germany's defunct cyber firm FinFisher pursue new avenues

Ex-Finfisher CEO Georg Magg has been appointed to head the European branch of US cybersecurity firm SilverSky, a subsidiary of BAE, while Martin Johannes Münch, the brains behind Finfisher's Trojan Horse, is now in the UAE. [...] (175 words)
Issue dated 03/11/2022

Surveillance & Interception

