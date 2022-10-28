Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA

Hani al-Hussaini's little cyber empire prospers as a supplier to Saudi Arabia's security services

Hani al-Hussaini-controlled Ejada has long been a supplier to the country's intelligence services, but the businessman also runs another cyber company, which works on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's major projects, as well as with the kingdom's sovereign Public Investment Fund. [...] (258 words)
Issue dated 28/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

