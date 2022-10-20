Your account has been succesfully created.
QATAR

Former Indian cyber privateer Rajat Khare is helping Qatar keep the football World Cup safe

Former Indian cyber privateer Rajat Khare. © Indigo Publications//Svetlana Konovalova/Alamy banque d'images vectorielles//Macrovector/Freepik
Entrepreneur Rajat Khare, who industrialised the practice of hacking for hire and now heads Luxembourg investment company Boundary Holding, keeps up close relations with Qatar. He has helped companies in his investment portfolio to win security contracts at this year's FIFA World Cup. [...] (602 words)
Issue dated 20/10/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

