UNITED STATES

Grist Mill Exchange trades in commercially sourced intelligence for the CIA

The consultancy founded by several ex-CIA officers wants to help intelligence agencies solve a challenge: how to tap into commercially sourced data. Already being seen in satellite imagery, this practice is now turning to the collection of Internet user browsing datasets. [...] (545 words)
Issue dated 04/10/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

