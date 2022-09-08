S-RM tackles Russian crypto crime
S-RM pulled out of the Russian market in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, due to concerns about compliance, but its cyber branch is expecting an uptick in Russian ransomware cases. [...]
With its Reactor software, the New York-based company which has helped US authorities with several high-profile investigations, is the top supplier to European cybercrime agencies. Its competitors on the continent have tended to shy away from tender calls deemed not profitable enough. [...]