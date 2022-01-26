Your account has been succesfully created.
CyberArm flies flag for Lebanon in Saudi Arabian cyber

In a mark of Saudi Arabia's growing appetite for cyber technology, the former head of sales at Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) Fahad Alghamdi, recently joined the advisory board of the Lebanon-based cybersecurity firm CyberArm. [...] (225 words)
Issue dated 26/01/2022
