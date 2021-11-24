Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

Russia's Operation Zero enters increasingly political zero-day market

As Washington seeks to regulate the sale of vulnerabilities to its advantage, a new Russian player has emerged on the scene: Operation Zero, founded by researcher Sergey Zelenyuk. [...] (345 words)
Issue dated 24/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception
