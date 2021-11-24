Read this article here:
The US Department of Commerce has put zero day distributor COSEINC on its blacklist alongside leading Israeli companies NSO and Candiru and Russia's Positive Technologies. The firm's founder, Thomas Lim has another revenue source, however. [...]
Recent clashes between Google security researchers and zero days broker Zerodium highlight diametrically opposed conceptions of the fight against cyber flaws. The tension comes at a time when Zerodium is hoping to boost its cooperation with major Silicon Valley firms. [...]
Cyprus was home to Israeli cyber industry in Europe for a long time but some big-name firms have recently left the island, like NSO which has closed the Cypriot subsidiary of Circles. New firms such as Legacy Technologies and Incredity have chosen to make Germany their new European haven. [...]