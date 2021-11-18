Read this article here:
The US Department of Commerce has put zero day distributor COSEINC on its blacklist alongside leading Israeli companies NSO and Candiru and Russia's Positive Technologies. The firm's founder, Thomas Lim has another revenue source, however. [...]
ISTARI, a company created by the Singapore state-owned fund Temasek, is investing in cyber firms run by former intelligence agents. Its latest investment, Prevalent AI, was co-founded by former GCHQ boss Iain Lobban and his former deputy Andrew France. [...]