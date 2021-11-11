Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

Franco-Canadian venture RFence debuts in radio-frequency interceptions market

Financed by French public sector investment bank Bpifrance and Canadian partners, the young French company RFence aims to break into the radio-frequency interceptions market, starting with the fast-growing market for the detection of physical intrusions. [...] (254 words)
Issue dated 11/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception
